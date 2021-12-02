Cobb Chamber hosts 80th Gala return

While the event is nearly two months away, tickets are selling quickly for the 80th Annual Dinner Gala of the Cobb Chamber.
This event is returning from 6-11 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta/Cobb County.
Among those to be honored will be the 2021 Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud of LOUD Security Systems and the 2022 Cobb Chamber Chairwoman Britt Fleck of Georgia Power.
During the black-tie dinner, several awards will be presented.
Costs will be $250 per individual ticket; $2,500 for a table of 10 and $3,500 as an emerald sponsor, including one table of 10 with additional sponsorship recognition.
Tickets: bit.ly/3obs85I
For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Mary Karras at 770-859-2341 or mkarras@cobbchamber.org.
For more information about the annual dinner, contact Michele Howard at 770-859-2345 or mhoward@cobbchamber.org.
