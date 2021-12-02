ajc logo
X

Cobb Chamber hosts 80th Gala return

The 80th Annual Dinner Gala of the Cobb Chamber will return from 6-11 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. (Courtesy of Cobb Chamber)
Caption
The 80th Annual Dinner Gala of the Cobb Chamber will return from 6-11 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. (Courtesy of Cobb Chamber)

Credit: Cobb Chamber

Credit: Cobb Chamber

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
52 minutes ago

While the event is nearly two months away, tickets are selling quickly for the 80th Annual Dinner Gala of the Cobb Chamber.

This event is returning from 6-11 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta/Cobb County.

Among those to be honored will be the 2021 Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud of LOUD Security Systems and the 2022 Cobb Chamber Chairwoman Britt Fleck of Georgia Power.

During the black-tie dinner, several awards will be presented.

Costs will be $250 per individual ticket; $2,500 for a table of 10 and $3,500 as an emerald sponsor, including one table of 10 with additional sponsorship recognition.

Tickets: bit.ly/3obs85I

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Mary Karras at 770-859-2341 or mkarras@cobbchamber.org.

For more information about the annual dinner, contact Michele Howard at 770-859-2345 or mhoward@cobbchamber.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cobb sets groundbreakings for police, library facilities
1h ago
Flooded Cobb County homeowners get chance to sound off at Thursday meeting
7h ago
Georgia attorney general seeks ‘maximum allocation’ from opioid distributors
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top