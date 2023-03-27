Cobb certifies Mableton election results, five races head to runoffs

Erick Allen, a former state representative and chair of Cobb Democrats, requested the board move one of the advanced voting locations further south in the city to make sure those residents “have access.” Both established advanced voting locations are within one mile of each other, north of Veterans Memorial Highway.r

“We’d like to see some representation on the south side,” Allen said.

But Elections Director Janine Eveler said no other voting locations were available for that week, and these locations will be the same that were used in the March election.

To see more cityhood information and a sample ballot, go to cobbcounty.org/mableton.

Candidates in April 18 runoff elections:

Mayor: Aaron Carman, Michael Owens

District 2: Monica DeLancy, Dami Oladapo

District 3: Keisha Jeffcoat, Yashica Marshall

District 4: Patricia Auch, Cassandra Brown

District 5: TJ Ferguson, Cheryl Davis