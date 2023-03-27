X

Cobb certifies Mableton election results, five races head to runoffs

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The Cobb County Board of Elections on Monday certified the results of the March 21 special election in Mableton, confirming that five races will head to runoff elections in April.

Of the 47,200 registered voters in the new south Cobb city, only 6,084 voted in the mayor and council elections. In the races for mayor and city council Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, none of the candidates reached over 50% of the vote, so voters will now decide between the top two contenders in each.

Ron Davis won his race to be the District 1 councilman, and Debora Herndon won in District 6 after running unopposed.

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

The board also approved the advanced voting schedule for the upcoming runoff. Two early voting locations, the Mable House Arts Center and the South Cobb Community Center, will be open Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Erick Allen, a former state representative and chair of Cobb Democrats, requested the board move one of the advanced voting locations further south in the city to make sure those residents “have access.” Both established advanced voting locations are within one mile of each other, north of Veterans Memorial Highway.r

“We’d like to see some representation on the south side,” Allen said.

But Elections Director Janine Eveler said no other voting locations were available for that week, and these locations will be the same that were used in the March election.

To see more cityhood information and a sample ballot, go to cobbcounty.org/mableton.

ExploreMost races go to runoffs in Mableton mayor and council elections

Candidates in April 18 runoff elections:

Mayor: Aaron Carman, Michael Owens

District 2: Monica DeLancy, Dami Oladapo

District 3: Keisha Jeffcoat, Yashica Marshall

District 4: Patricia Auch, Cassandra Brown

District 5: TJ Ferguson, Cheryl Davis

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp rules out 2024 bid, keeps ‘open mind’ on GOP nominee 10h ago

Loudermilk to reveal initial findings in reinvestigation of Jan. 6
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Police from area agencies clear park near planned training center
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia lawmakers approve chairman of State Election Board
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia lawmakers approve chairman of State Election Board
4h ago

Credit: City Schools of Decatur

Decatur school system names finalist for superintendent
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Lost Mountain cityhood is back in Cobb County
Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute
Metro Atlanta governments call drug makers, pharmacies a ‘public nuisance’ in new opioid...
Featured

Does insurance cover hail damage to your car, house?
8h ago
‘Keep Swinging #44′: Braves unveil Hank Aaron tribute uniforms
8h ago
From 2019: Atlantans make trip to Ghana’s ‘Door of No Return’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top