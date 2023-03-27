Cobb certifies Mableton election results, five races head to runoffs

The Cobb County Board of Elections on Monday certified the results of the March 21 special election in Mableton, confirming that five races will head to runoff elections in April.
Of the 47,200 registered voters in the new south Cobb city, only 6,084 voted in the mayor and council elections. In the races for mayor and city council Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, none of the candidates reached over 50% of the vote, so voters will now decide between the top two contenders in each.
Ron Davis won his race to be the District 1 councilman, and Debora Herndon won in District 6 after running unopposed.
The board also approved the advanced voting schedule for the upcoming runoff. Two early voting locations, the Mable House Arts Center and the South Cobb Community Center, will be open Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Erick Allen, a former state representative and chair of Cobb Democrats, requested the board move one of the advanced voting locations further south in the city to make sure those residents “have access.” Both established advanced voting locations are within one mile of each other, north of Veterans Memorial Highway.r
“We’d like to see some representation on the south side,” Allen said.
But Elections Director Janine Eveler said no other voting locations were available for that week, and these locations will be the same that were used in the March election.
To see more cityhood information and a sample ballot, go to cobbcounty.org/mableton.
Candidates in April 18 runoff elections:
Mayor: Aaron Carman, Michael Owens
District 2: Monica DeLancy, Dami Oladapo
District 3: Keisha Jeffcoat, Yashica Marshall
District 4: Patricia Auch, Cassandra Brown
District 5: TJ Ferguson, Cheryl Davis
