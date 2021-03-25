Cobb Catholic Coalition dedicates 45th Habitat house

On March 20 in Austell, the Cobb County Catholic Coalition dedicated its 45th house in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta based in Smyrna.
The house is also a first for Habitat homes in Cobb, debuting the first two-story design.
In October 2020, the first nails were hammered on this house for the Esmaili family. Esmaili is a single mother and professional caregiver. She and her three children - ages 16, 13 and 5 - had been living in an apartment in very poor conditions, according to a Habitat for Humanity statement on March 23.
The new home design and architectural plans were donated to Habitat by Marietta-based Caldwell-Cline Architects & Designers and Bercher Homes.
These home designs came out of a community project by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cobb Class of 2018.
The Cobb Catholic Coalition consists of a collective of area churches: Holy Family Catholic Church, Catholic Church of St. Ann, Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration.
In the 35 years since its founding, the Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta affiliate has built, renovated or repaired more than 600 homes in its service area — Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
Information: BercherHomes.com, CaldwellCline.com, HabitatNWMA.org