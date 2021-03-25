Cobb Catholic Coalition dedicates 45th Habitat house

The house is also a first for Habitat homes in Cobb, debuting the first two-story design.

In October 2020, the first nails were hammered on this house for the Esmaili family. Esmaili is a single mother and professional caregiver. She and her three children - ages 16, 13 and 5 - had been living in an apartment in very poor conditions, according to a Habitat for Humanity statement on March 23.