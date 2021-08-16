Cobb allocates $300,000 to nonprofits to process rental assistance apps

They suggested the county increase funding for administrative costs to allow them to hire more case workers and specialists who can process residents’ applications.

The new funding allotment will cover costs for each of the organizations to hire up to three additional staff members at a max of $4,000 a month per employee.

County officials hope quicker turnaround on the applications will help the nonprofits disburse rental relief funds faster.

Cobb County has until Sept. 30 to distribute 65% of the federal funding it received from U.S. Department of Treasury. Otherwise, the Treasury Department can recoup the county’s balance and reallocate the money to other state and local governments spending the rental assistance more efficiently.

By Aug. 2, Cobb’s service providers had distributed $11.3 million, just shy of half the county’s allotment of rental assistance.