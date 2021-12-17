Christmas light celebrations shining in Cobb

Smoot Family Christmas Light Show for Lupus. Through Dec. 31. 3699 Autumn View Drive, Acworth. Tune to 90.7 FM while driving past the more than 70,000 commercial LED lights. Varied times Thursdays-All donations go to the Lupus Foundation of America - Georgia Chapter. facebook.com/SmootFamilyChristmasLightShow
Lights of Life. Through Dec. 31. $20/bus, $10/car or truck. More than a holiday light display, this event also features pony rides, train rides, a petting zoo and a concession stand. The petting zoo may close based on weather conditions. Share your Lights of LIFE photos on social media for a chance to win a prize. Use #iheartlightsoflife. LIFE.edu/lights-of-life, facebook.com/life.edu/videos/1084585905651236
Smyrna “Bright Nights, a Community Celebration.” Through Dec. 31. An interactive map will highlight homes that have all levels of Christmas light displays in Smyrna. Add your home to the map at arcg.is/mSunu. The map will continue to be updated through Dec. 31.
New: Acworth Lights at the Landing. To Jan. 2 - 5:30-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Dallas Landing Park, 5120 Allatoona Drive, Acworth. Parking will be inside the park. The walk-through light show will be on the lakeside. Refreshments will be available for purchase. bit.ly/34BfbHy Tickets will be sold in advance by time slots at LightsAtTheLanding.com.
World of Illumination. 6-10 p.m. through Jan. 2 (rain or shine). $45/Mondays through Thursdays (excluding holidays), $55/Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays for all ages. Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta. No limos, buses or RVs are allowed. Vehicle limits are 10 feet for height and 20 feet for length. This drive-through, mile-long event involves millions of lights and hundreds of animated displays, with music synchronized to the lights. WorldOfIllumination.com Online tickets only: bit.ly/3cEIzRp
Lights of Joy. 6-11 p.m. daily through Jan. 2 (rain or shine). Free but donations accepted. 1510 Ben King Road NW, Kennesaw. Park across the street at Influencers Church and walk around the inside circle any night the more than 850,000 Christmas lights are on. No pets are allowed. While not a drive-through event, you can turn your radio to 102.1 FM to hear the synchronized music. LightsOfJoy.net, facebook.com/LightsOfJoyAtlanta
