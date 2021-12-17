Christmas light celebrations shining in Cobb

Lights of Life. Through Dec. 31. $20/bus, $10/car or truck. More than a holiday light display, this event also features pony rides, train rides, a petting zoo and a concession stand. The petting zoo may close based on weather conditions. Share your Lights of LIFE photos on social media for a chance to win a prize. Use #iheartlightsoflife. LIFE.edu/lights-of-life, facebook.com/life.edu/videos/1084585905651236

Smyrna “Bright Nights, a Community Celebration.” Through Dec. 31. An interactive map will highlight homes that have all levels of Christmas light displays in Smyrna. Add your home to the map at arcg.is/mSunu. The map will continue to be updated through Dec. 31.