Austell to buy new firetruck for $1.3M

The 2022 Pierce Velocity Mid-Mount Platform firetruck is being requested “for several reasons,” according to a July 12 memo from Fire Committee Chairman Marlin Lamar and Merritt to Mayor Ollie Clemons Jr. and the City Council.

The primary reason is due to the size of the engine bay at both stations.

Pierce is the only supplier that met the size parameters needed to house this equipment at either station without having to modify the buildings.

Also, the city has received “good service” from the last two pumpers from Pierce that have been purchased by the city.

With the same supplier, it’s easier to operate, maintain and train on the equipment, the statement said.

When parts need to be ordered, Pierce has many mobile service trucks in the area.

“We feel that they build very dependable equipment, and they have been building fire apparatus for 80 years,” Merritt and Lamar said.

Information: ten8fire.com