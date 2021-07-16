Austell to buy new firetruck for $1.3M

A new firetruck will be coming to Austell next year.
On July 12, the Austell City Council voted 6-0 to buy this new firetruck from Ten-8 Fire and Safety from Forsyth for $1,339,757.
Funding will come from the 2022 and 2011 special purpose local option sales tax.
The 100-foot aerial apparatus truck will be delivered in about a year after it is constructed in Wisconsin, according to a June 18 letter from Guy R. Binion, a sales representative for Ten-8 to Austell Fire Chief Brandon Merritt.
Binion said the $1.3 million price will need to be recalculated because steel and aluminum prices have been rising “at an alarming rate due to the volatility in the global market.”
The 2022 Pierce Velocity Mid-Mount Platform firetruck is being requested “for several reasons,” according to a July 12 memo from Fire Committee Chairman Marlin Lamar and Merritt to Mayor Ollie Clemons Jr. and the City Council.
The primary reason is due to the size of the engine bay at both stations.
Pierce is the only supplier that met the size parameters needed to house this equipment at either station without having to modify the buildings.
Also, the city has received “good service” from the last two pumpers from Pierce that have been purchased by the city.
With the same supplier, it’s easier to operate, maintain and train on the equipment, the statement said.
When parts need to be ordered, Pierce has many mobile service trucks in the area.
“We feel that they build very dependable equipment, and they have been building fire apparatus for 80 years,” Merritt and Lamar said.
Information: ten8fire.com