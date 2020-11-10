Austell to buy four trucks, mower for $175K

The Austell City Council agreed 5-0 on Nov. 2 to buy three new service trucks, a mower and a bucket truck.
Total price is $175,342.
They include:
- three new service trucks from Hardy GMC (the next-to-lowest bid to Hardy Chevrolet at $74,734) at nearly $76,778 and extended warranty costs of $6,578 for a total of almost $83,356 to be added to the Public Works Fleet and to be funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
- an ExMark 72-inch Lazer X-Series with Kawasaki engine lawn mower from Douglasville Ace Hardware for $12,086 for the Parks Department.
- a 2017 Ford F550 with Versalift, model VST52 Bucket Truck for $79,900 for the Parks Department.
Information: austellga.gov