Austell to buy four trucks, mower for $175K

Austell's Veterans Memorial Park at 2651 Veterans Memorial Highway will be one of the beneficiaries of new equipment to be purchased by city officials, including a mower. A Veterans Day ceremony will be held there at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. (Courtesy of Austell)

Cobb County | 37 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

The Austell City Council agreed 5-0 on Nov. 2 to buy three new service trucks, a mower and a bucket truck.

Total price is $175,342.

They include:

  • three new service trucks from Hardy GMC (the next-to-lowest bid to Hardy Chevrolet at $74,734) at nearly $76,778 and extended warranty costs of $6,578 for a total of almost $83,356 to be added to the Public Works Fleet and to be funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
  • an ExMark 72-inch Lazer X-Series with Kawasaki engine lawn mower from Douglasville Ace Hardware for $12,086 for the Parks Department.
  • a 2017 Ford F550 with Versalift, model VST52 Bucket Truck for $79,900 for the Parks Department.

Information: austellga.gov

