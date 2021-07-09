ajc logo
Austell hearings on tax rate will begin July 12

Austell public hearings will be held on July 12 and 26 on a proposed tax increase - though the millage rate of 3.25 will remain the same as since 2017. (Courtesy of Austell)
Austell public hearings will be held on July 12 and 26 on a proposed tax increase - though the millage rate of 3.25 will remain the same as since 2017. (Courtesy of Austell)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Beginning July 12, three public hearings will be held by Austell city officials on a proposed tax increase.

The city of Austell tentatively has adopted a 2021 millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 4.97 percent but with the same millage rate of 3.25 that the city has had since 2017.

The proposed millage rate for the portion of the city digest that is within Douglas County is 0 percent for 2021.

These public hearings on this tax increase will be held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 12 and 6 p.m. July 26 at Austell City Hall, 2716 Broad St., Austell.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 3.25 mills, an increase of .154 mills.

Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 3.096 mills.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $166,683 is approximately $10.27; and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $179,604 is around $11.06.

Information: austellga.gov/PropertyTax.aspx

