Marietta allows to-go alcoholic drinks in downtown area

The city has established an entertainment district where patrons visiting places licensed to sell alcohol can take away beverages in small cups during a one-year trial period. Marietta’s district includes the restaurants and shops around the Square, but excludes Glover Park. Residents can only take to-go drinks 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays.

The district’s northern boundaries include Polk and Lemon streets and the southern end is bounded by South Marietta Parkway. Atlanta and Cherokee Streets make up the eastern boundary, and includes the commercial block at the northwest corner of Atlanta and Roswell streets. The district’s western boundary is South and North Marietta Parkway.