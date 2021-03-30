Acworth mayor will present ‘State of City’ on April 1

Online live, Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood will present the annual State of the City Address at 11:45 a.m. April 1 at acworth.org.
Allegood will deliver his address during the lunch meeting of the Acworth Business Association.
This year’s presentation is titled “You’re Welcome in Acworth.”
“The State of the City Address is an opportunity to celebrate the past year’s accomplishments and learn about the vision for Acworth for the upcoming year,” according to a city statement on March 29.
The link for the livestream will be sent out the morning of April 1 online at acworth.org.
View: youtu.be/komnoeFJwNw