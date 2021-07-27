16 more homes may be added to garden-themed Kennesaw development

The Sanctuary Companies, a Kennesaw developer, plans to build Galt Commons, an “agri-community” of 57 homes on 3 1/2 acres along Cherokee Street. Construction for the first 41 homes in the subdivision will get underway later this year, according to the project timeline.

Kennesaw leaders are expected to soon approve the developer’s plan to build 16 more cottage houses adjacent to the first 41 homes. Council members discussed the proposed expansion during a work session Monday night. Mayor Derek Easterling added a final vote to the consent agenda of the board’s Aug. 2 meeting.