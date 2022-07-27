City of Refuge receives grant from The Primerica Foundation

City of Refuge, a group that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. City of Refuge focuses its work in Atlanta’s historic Westside neighborhood, and is working to restore this area by providing various services and programs to the community that will bring light, hope and transformation to the neighborhood.
“When we started our ministry 25 years ago, we were led by the mission to build individuals, families and communities together. On the Westside, it was clear that brokenness had displaced hope. Our goal was to repair what was broken and bring light to a place that had grown increasingly dark,” said Bruce Deel, founder and CEO of City of Refuge.
Like most nonprofits, City of Refuge saw need for their services, which include meal service and educational resources, skyrocket with the coronavirus pandemic began to affect Atlanta in early 2020.
“We know that during times of crisis, one of the first places people look is to see what steps nonprofits are taking to protect our communities and continue serving the vulnerable,” said Deel. “At the height of the pandemic, we kept providing three meals a day, amplified our educational resources while in-person school was out, and enhanced our outreach to the elderly and children whose lives were most disrupted.”
This month City of Refuge was awarded a $50,000 grant from Atlanta-based The Primerica Foundation in support of the nonprofit’s efforts. The grant will go to work in funding City of Refuge’s ongoing services and programs that support residents and community members through housing, meals, clothing, education, childcare, healthcare, job training and more.
“The Primerica Foundation has long supported our mission to restore our community, and we love that our values align with theirs,” said Deel. “Like everyone else, our community hasn’t been spared in the pandemic, but we feel fortunate to have the support of our partners to weather the storm.”
Who’s helping?
City of Refuge
Services: City of Refuge is a group that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis.
Where to donate: Donations are appreciated at cityofrefugeatl.org. You can also consider becoming a member of the City Lights program, a monthly giving community.
How to get help: Apply for help at cityofrefugeatl.org/apply-for-help.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.
