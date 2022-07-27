City of Refuge receives grant from The Primerica Foundation

“The Primerica Foundation has long supported our mission to restore our community, and we love that our values align with theirs,” said Deel. “Like everyone else, our community hasn’t been spared in the pandemic, but we feel fortunate to have the support of our partners to weather the storm.”

Who’s helping?

City of Refuge

Services: City of Refuge is a group that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis.

Where to donate: Donations are appreciated at cityofrefugeatl.org. You can also consider becoming a member of the City Lights program, a monthly giving community.

How to get help: Apply for help at cityofrefugeatl.org/apply-for-help.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.