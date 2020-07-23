X

Holly Springs residents to vote on senior homestead exemption

The mayor's office, two City Council seats and a referendum on a senior homestead exemption will be on the Nov. 3 municipal election ballot in Holly Springs.
The mayor's office, two City Council seats and a referendum on a senior homestead exemption will be on the Nov. 3 municipal election ballot in Holly Springs.

Credit: City of Holly Springs

Credit: City of Holly Springs

Cherokee County | 44 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The mayor’s office, two City Council seats and a referendum question on a senior homestead exemption are on the Nov. 3 ballot in Holly Springs, according to a city announcement.

The municipal election will seek to fill the mayor’s seat and Wards 3 and 5 council seats; the incumbents are Steven W. Miller, Michael Roy Zenchuk II and Jeremy Smith, respectively. Candidates’ qualifying dates are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 17-19, at the City Clerk’s office, Holly Springs City Hall, 3237 Holly Springs Parkway.

Holly Springs voters also will see the referendum question: "Shall the Act be approved which provides a homestead exemption from City of Holly Springs ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes in the amount of up to $409,900 of the appraised value of the homestead for residents of the city who are 62 years of age or older?"

Information: https://bit.ly/3eLrhki

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.