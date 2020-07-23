Holly Springs residents to vote on senior homestead exemption

The municipal election will seek to fill the mayor’s seat and Wards 3 and 5 council seats; the incumbents are Steven W. Miller, Michael Roy Zenchuk II and Jeremy Smith, respectively. Candidates’ qualifying dates are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 17-19, at the City Clerk’s office, Holly Springs City Hall, 3237 Holly Springs Parkway.

Holly Springs voters also will see the referendum question: "Shall the Act be approved which provides a homestead exemption from City of Holly Springs ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes in the amount of up to $409,900 of the appraised value of the homestead for residents of the city who are 62 years of age or older?"