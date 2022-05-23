Historic Canton Theatre lineup announced

Beginning in June, several events are planned at the Historic Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St., Canton.
Among the movies in the $1 Summer Family Film Series are:
- “Luca” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 2
- “Spiderman - No Way Home” at 2 p.m. June 9
- “Raya and the Last Dragon” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 16
- “Lady and the Tramp - Live Action” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 23
- “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 30
For more information, visit bit.ly/3wy9Srq.
A musical event will be a concert by Thomas Fountain - with special guest Erin Kirby kicking off the show - at 7 p.m. June 4.
General admission tickets for $20 plus taxes and fees and a private pre-show meet and greet with Fountain for $20 plus taxes and fees are available at bit.ly/3wvLoz0.
The contemporary comedic play “In the Restroom at Rosenblooms” will be presented by the Cherokee Theatre Company at 8 p.m. June 10-11 and June 17-18, and 2:30 p.m. June 12 and 19.
For $15 or $18 plus fees, tickets are available at CherokeeTheatre.org.
For more information on this play, call 770-591-0282 or email BoxOffice@CherokeeTheatre.org.
About the Author