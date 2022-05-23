Historic Canton Theatre lineup announced

General admission tickets for $20 plus taxes and fees and a private pre-show meet and greet with Fountain for $20 plus taxes and fees are available at bit.ly/3wvLoz0.

The contemporary comedic play “In the Restroom at Rosenblooms” will be presented by the Cherokee Theatre Company at 8 p.m. June 10-11 and June 17-18, and 2:30 p.m. June 12 and 19.

For $15 or $18 plus fees, tickets are available at CherokeeTheatre.org.

For more information on this play, call 770-591-0282 or email BoxOffice@CherokeeTheatre.org.