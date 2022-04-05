Friends hold vigil at Piedmont Park in honor of Cherokee teen slain by father

“I would’ve never imagined something like this happening to her,” Jennings said.

Caption Kathryn (left), Howard and Christopher Newhouse. Credit: Christopher Newhouse

In a public Facebook post, Christopher Newhouse said he is working toward coming to peace with the situation that took his father’s and sister’s lives.

“Although I am incredibly sad that my dad will not get to see me graduate, will never hold his grandkids, or will not be able to attend his son’s wedding, I know that he will be watching from above in a much better seat and I am at peace knowing he loved me and provided me with so many opportunities that I was able to fully take advantage of,” he wrote.

Newhouse said he had no bad memories of the two and explained that the environment his sister “grew up in prevented her from truly developing the bright and shining personality” he encountered when they were younger.

The Newhouse family told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday that they were not made aware of the vigil and would not be attending.