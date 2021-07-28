Downtown Canton to get decked out with parking

This project is in addition to the City of Canton parking deck at Archer/Church Street that will start in October. Construction documents were released for bid proposals on July 1. Bid closing is August 3, with a recommendation for Council approval in September. Construction should begin in late October.

The deck will feature 2 independent levels, the bottom level accessible from Archer Street and the second (or top) level accessible from behind Hall. Both levels will be covered, with the top level roof featuring a solar array. The deck will also feature 10 electric car charging stations. This deck project is expected to be completed in spring 2022.