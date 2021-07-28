Downtown Canton to get decked out with parking

Beginning in November, Cherokee County will begin construction of new parking on the surface lot directly behind the historic marble Courthouse and to the west of the Judicial Center in Canton, according to a press release. The new deck is slated to include 586 spaces and will be available 24/7 to the public for use. This deck project is estimated to take 12-14 months for construction.
This project is in addition to the City of Canton parking deck at Archer/Church Street that will start in October. Construction documents were released for bid proposals on July 1. Bid closing is August 3, with a recommendation for Council approval in September. Construction should begin in late October.
The deck will feature 2 independent levels, the bottom level accessible from Archer Street and the second (or top) level accessible from behind Hall. Both levels will be covered, with the top level roof featuring a solar array. The deck will also feature 10 electric car charging stations. This deck project is expected to be completed in spring 2022.