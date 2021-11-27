Christmas events coming up in Cherokee County

Canton Holiday Market & Parade presented by the Canton Optimist Club. Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 4. Downtown Canton. Shop for holiday gifts among the 15 market vendors around Cannon Park as well as in the downtown shops. Santa will make an online appearance in the park gazebo from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m., the parade will feature classic cars, carolers and floats. cantonga.gov

Jason Lovins Band Concert. 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Free. Worship Center, First Baptist Church of Canton, 1 Mission Point, Canton. CantonFirstBaptist.org/events

Woodstock Christmas Jubilee and Parade of Lights. 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4. Starting at Woodstock Elementary School on Rope Mill Road, traveling down Main Street to Sam’s Club at Ga. 92. For more event information, road closures and the parade map, visit WoodstockParksandRec.com. After the parade, walk over to The Park at City Center and visit Santa with your wish list. Watch Woodstock Mayor Donnie P. Henriques and Santa flip the switch to light the 30-foot Christmas tree. They will announce the winners of the Best Holiday, People’s Choice, Most Original Floats and the History & Heritage Award Float. Hear music by Ronnie the DJ, and participate in free cupcake decorating and children’s activities. Preservation Woodstock will award its Citizen of the Year. woodstockga.gov/calendar.php

Historic Canton Theatre: “A Christmas Carol” play. Various times Dec. 4-5, 10-12, 17-19. $20. 171 E. Main St., Canton. Kudzu Players and Cherokee Theatre Company will present this classic adaptation of the Charles Dickens tale. More information, times and tickets are available at CherokeeTheatre.org.

Christmas in Canton. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10. Downtown Canton. Visit with Santa, view a film showing of “Polar Express,” hop on a train ride through downtown, make s’mores around a bonfire and more. Stores in downtown will be open with extended hours for Christmas shopping. cantonga.gov

Canton’s Visit with Santa. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. Cannon Park Gazebo, downtown Canton. Bring your Christmas wish list and your camera when you see Santa. cantonga.gov

“Sounds of the Season.” 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12. Free. Free childcare will be available for children aged 6 weeks to PreK. No registration is needed. First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock. These concerts will feature the First Baptist Church of Woodstock Worship Choir, Orchestra and Kids Choir, with holiday classics, original music, Christmas carols and a live Nativity. fbcwoodstock.churchcenter.com/registrations

Santa’s Calling. Santa and his elves will be available to call children in Cherokee County. Mail, email or drop off the request form at the Cherokee County Recreation Center, 7545 Main St., Woodstock by Dec. 13. For free, they will be making calls from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. Info: Bailey Johnson at bbjohnson@cherokeega.com.

Historic Canton Theatre: “Elf” film. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21. 171 E. Main St., Canton. Starring Will Ferrell and Bob Newhart, this comedy is sponsored by T-Mobile. Concessions will be free, and Santa will be available for pictures following the film. Tickets will be on sale Dec. 9 - both online and in person at the Canton Theatre Box Office. bit.ly/3kSZ3cY

Christmas Eve Worship Services. 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and 24. First Baptist Church of Woodstock, 11905 Ga. 92, Woodstock. Sing Christmas carols, hear a message from Pastor Jeremy, participate in a candlelight moment and reflect on the birth of Christ the Savior. fbcwoodstock.churchcenter.com/registrations