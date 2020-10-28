Cherokee Youth wins grant to create soccer mini-pitch in Canton

The Atlanta United Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corp. have awarded a $75,000 grant to the Cherokee Youth Foundation to create a new, mini-pitch soccer field in Canton’s Harmon Field Park.
The grant was made possible by GA 100, a campaign to create up to 100 mini-pitches across the state leading up to the 2026 World Cup.
“Local organizations will receive financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of mini-pitch fields in their communities,” according to an announcement on the city of Canton’s web site. “The organizations will then oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.”
Cherokee Youth is to open the mini pitch next summer, for community use in the Sunnyside neighborhood, in partnership with Canton and Cherokee Impact Soccer. The project is endorsed by the YMCA of Canton, Chick-fil-A of Cherokee County and Canton Indoor Soccer. Information: https://bit.ly/3lQzojp