Cherokee to expand office, parking

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
12 minutes ago
At the beginning of next year, about two acres next to the fire station in the Free Home community will be acquired by Cherokee County for a temporary mobile location and a future satellite office for the tax commissioner’s office and more parking for the community center inside Fire Station 4.

For $355,000, Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) 2018 funding is covering costs for both the land purchase and the mobile facility.

Current offices for the tax commissioner’s office are in Woodstock and Canton, with kiosk locations for tag renewal in Towne Lake and Hickory Flat.

Once the county takes ownership of the property in early 2024, design and construction will begin.

Information: bit.ly/3YDPNfJ

