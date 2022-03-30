Cherokee seeks Easter donations for children in need

Ahead of the Easter holiday on April 17, Cherokee Recreation and Parks is asking for donations of pre-filled Easter baskets for local children in need.
“The Georgia Family Connection estimates that more than 2,000 children in Cherokee County live in poverty. As part of our Some Bunny Special Program, we reach out to the community each year to ask for assistance in helping the Easter Bunny gift baskets to these local kids in need,” said Cherokee Recreation and Parks Special Events Coordinator Bailey Johnson.
Requested items for the baskets include Easter-themed candy, coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, socks, puzzles, stuffed animals, toy Easter Eggs and Easter-themed books for children ages 1 through 12.
Donations of handmade or purchased baskets are welcome, and pre-filled baskets may be wrapped in clear plastic.
Through April 11, Cherokee Recreation and Parks will accept the baskets at the Cherokee Recreation and Parks South Annex, 7545 Main St., Building 200, Woodstock.
Drop-off times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
All candy must be sealed in its original packaging, and baskets should be pre-filled before drop-off.
Each year the program serves an average of more than 500 children through partnerships with several local nonprofit organizations.
“It’s always nice to be visited by the Easter Bunny, and these baskets bring smiles to these kids every year. It is humbling to see how the community rises to the occasion to bring Easter to these kids,” said Cherokee Recreation and Parks Director Jay Worley.
For additional information about the Some Bunny Special program, contact Cherokee Recreation and Parks at 770-924-7768.
