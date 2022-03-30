Cherokee seeks Easter donations for children in need

Drop-off times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

All candy must be sealed in its original packaging, and baskets should be pre-filled before drop-off.

Each year the program serves an average of more than 500 children through partnerships with several local nonprofit organizations.

“It’s always nice to be visited by the Easter Bunny, and these baskets bring smiles to these kids every year. It is humbling to see how the community rises to the occasion to bring Easter to these kids,” said Cherokee Recreation and Parks Director Jay Worley.

For additional information about the Some Bunny Special program, contact Cherokee Recreation and Parks at 770-924-7768.