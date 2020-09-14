Cherokee schools foundation awards $56K in classroom grants

The foundation began the 2020-21 academic year by presenting teachers and support staff with funds to support teaching and learning, according to an announcement by the Cherokee County School District. Competitive grants of up to $2,500 each focus on new ideas for instruction that can be replicated throughout the district, the district said.

“The Cherokee County Educational Foundation makes teachers' dream projects a reality, and we’re incredibly grateful for the Foundation board, executive director and volunteers and sponsors and donors who make its fundraising successful,” said schools Superintendent Brian V. Hightower.