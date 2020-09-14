X

Cherokee schools foundation awards $56K in classroom grants

The Cherokee County Educational Foundation has awarded $56,000 in classroom grants to support innovation in Cherokee schools.
Credit: Cherokee County School District

Cherokee County | 33 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

A greenhouse project, 3D printing and creating an inclusive playground are among the initiatives awarded Classroom Impact Grants totaling $56,000 from the Cherokee County Educational Foundation.

The foundation began the 2020-21 academic year by presenting teachers and support staff with funds to support teaching and learning, according to an announcement by the Cherokee County School District. Competitive grants of up to $2,500 each focus on new ideas for instruction that can be replicated throughout the district, the district said.

“The Cherokee County Educational Foundation makes teachers' dream projects a reality, and we’re incredibly grateful for the Foundation board, executive director and volunteers and sponsors and donors who make its fundraising successful,” said schools Superintendent Brian V. Hightower.

Information, and a complete list of grants awarded: https://bit.ly/3lDmWEb

