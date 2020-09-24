X

Cherokee Fire urges virtual ‘Give Burns the Boot’ donations

The annual "Give Burns the Boot" campaign to raise funds to benefit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation is going virtual this year in Cherokee County and elsewhere around the state.
Credit: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services

Cherokee County | 49 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

With COVID-19 mandates for social distancing in effect, Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services is going virtual with its annual “Give Burns the Boot” campaign to raise funds for burn victims.

“To donate, just go to this link: www.giveburnstheboot.org,” the department said. “Please be sure to put ‘Cherokee County’ in the box where it says, ‘Would you like to credit this donation to a specific fundraiser or team (optional)?’”

More than 100 fire departments throughout Georgia are collecting funds to benefit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation; 20% of individual donations will be credited to fire education and prevention in their community. Information: https://bit.ly/3mC7jNZ

