Cherokee Fire urges virtual ‘Give Burns the Boot’ donations

“To donate, just go to this link: www.giveburnstheboot.org,” the department said. “Please be sure to put ‘Cherokee County’ in the box where it says, ‘Would you like to credit this donation to a specific fundraiser or team (optional)?’”

More than 100 fire departments throughout Georgia are collecting funds to benefit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation; 20% of individual donations will be credited to fire education and prevention in their community. Information: https://bit.ly/3mC7jNZ