Cherokee County rental assistance program is underway

Last month, the Board of Commissioners approved allocating $4.5 million received from the U.S. Treasury to MUST Ministries to distribute relief funds to eligible residents. The funds were part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 legislation, which included an allocation of $25 billion to states and local governments to aid with rent, utilities and other expenses related to housing.

Applicants must reside in Cherokee County and will need to meet requirements highlighted by the Act, including income requirements, unemployment qualification and proof of hardship related to COVID-19. Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if it is determined that the extra months are needed to ensure housing stability and funds are available. The funding amounts will be determined by household income and total monthly rent and utilities.