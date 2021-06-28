ajc logo
Cherokee County recognized for excellence in budgeting

Cherokee County has been recognized by the Georgia Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its excellence in budgeting.


By Juanita Love for the AJC
21 minutes ago

Cherokee County has once again been recognized by the Georgia Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its excellence in budgeting, according to a press release.

Cherokee County earned the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award given by GFOA, which reflects the commitment of Cherokee County’s governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To qualify for the award, Cherokee County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines.

Stacey Williams, Administrative Services Agency Director, lauded the work of the finance team, especially Planning and Analysis Manager Ariana Freimuth, who is responsible for compiling the extensive document submitted to GFOA.

The award also includes a Certificate of Recognition for Freimuth.

