Cherokee County recognized for excellence in budgeting

Cherokee County earned the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award given by GFOA, which reflects the commitment of Cherokee County’s governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To qualify for the award, Cherokee County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines.

Stacey Williams, Administrative Services Agency Director, lauded the work of the finance team, especially Planning and Analysis Manager Ariana Freimuth, who is responsible for compiling the extensive document submitted to GFOA.