Cherokee County OKs Baptist missionary center

Vision Baptist Missions Inc. has won approval from the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners for a missionary training center on 69 acres east of Canton.
Commissioners granted, with conditions, Vision Baptist’s request for rezoning from General Agricultural to Office Institutional and Single Family Residential to accommodate the training center, administrative offices, training rooms, dormitories, and 11 single-family residential lots.
The applicant had asked for R-40 residential zoning, but commissioners adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation for R-80 zoning instead, and a condition that no road will connect the O-I and R-80 zoning parcels.
Vision Baptist told the county it plans to move from Alpharetta to a permanent location with room to expand at 14744 East Cherokee Drive. Four dormitories and two administration buildings would be constructed over a 10-year period. Information: https://bit.ly/2JF1fVO