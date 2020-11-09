Cherokee County OKs Baptist missionary center

Commissioners granted, with conditions, Vision Baptist’s request for rezoning from General Agricultural to Office Institutional and Single Family Residential to accommodate the training center, administrative offices, training rooms, dormitories, and 11 single-family residential lots.

The applicant had asked for R-40 residential zoning, but commissioners adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation for R-80 zoning instead, and a condition that no road will connect the O-I and R-80 zoning parcels.