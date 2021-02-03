Cherokee County honored for financial reporting, budgeting

The Georgia Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has bestowed Cherokee County two awards for its financial reporting and budgeting, according to a press release.
GFOA awarded Cherokee County its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year 2019 Comprehensive Financial Annual Report and its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
To qualify for the award, Cherokee County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines.
The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award also includes a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation, which is given to Ariana Freimuth, planning and analysis manager for Cherokee County.
Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.