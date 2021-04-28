Cherokee County commission moves forward with CDBG plan

The action plan identifies specific projects that are seeking funding from the regular formula allocation of CDBG funds for the 2021 program year. The CDBG program is a flexible program that provides communities with resources to address a wide range of unique community development needs. It was enacted in 1974 and provides annual grants on a formula basis to more than 1,200 general units of local government and states.

For the 2021 program year, Cherokee County was allocated $1.2 million and intends to fund 15 different projects. Those projects include seven public facilities: City of Canton’s Canton Creek Pedestrian Bridge, land acquisition for affordable housing for Habitat for Humanity, facility improvements for the Cherokee County Historical Society, minor improvements for Heritage Presbyterian Church, minor rehabilitation of a public facility at Goshen Valley Boys Ranch, phase two of the Pea Ridge Community Center and allocated funds for minor/emergency home repair. The public facility grant fund total is $835,382.