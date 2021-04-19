Canton hosts dual Arbor Day/Earth Day celebration

The city of Canton recently announced it won’t be holding an Arbor Day celebration due to COVID-19 safety guidelines currently in place. However, a decision was made to host an event on Earth Day to commemorate its 28th year as an Arbor Day Foundation Tree City, according to a press release.
Residents are invited to join officials in Historic Cannon Park, 130 E Main Street from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on April 22 for this special dual celebration.
The city will be giving away free tree seedlings. Various vendors will be setup with information and items for sale, including Stormwater, Etowah Beekeepers club, and more.
Information: cantonga.gov