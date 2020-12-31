Canton adopts eight-point ‘Roadmap for Success’

The Canton City Council has approved the working draft of the city’s “Roadmap for Success,” a document intended to guide city actions through the year 2035.
The Roadmap has eight “tenets”: creating great neighborhoods; celebrating diversity; advancing regional economic success; enhancing the historic downtown; sustaining the natural environment; connecting citizens through parks and recreation; improving infrastructure for future demands; and leading with excellence.
Each tenet identifies action steps, projects underway, supporting documents, partners and measurable goals, the city said. The City Council will begin prioritizing the initiatives early next year.
“This is an important time for the city of Canton, and its growth and development must reflect how our citizens and stakeholders choose to live, work, play, and serve to achieve full potential,” Mayor Bill Grant said. Information: https://bit.ly/3nIJG6C