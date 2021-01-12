Ball Ground issues plea to sewer customers

On Jan. 4, grease formed around shop towels, got sucked into a lift station pump, and shorted out and destroyed the pump; while a pump next to it was jammed by a pair of underwear, the city said. Damages exceeded $10,000.

Prior incidents over the last three months involving shop towels at two other lift stations cost the city more than $30,000, while sewer mains clogged by grease required $12,000 to clear, the city said. Coke bottles and golf and tennis balls also have been fished out of the sewers.