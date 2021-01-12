Ball Ground issues plea to sewer customers

Combinations of grease, shop towels and underwear have cost Ball Ground more than $50,000 in sewer repairs, the city said in a Facebook posting.
On Jan. 4, grease formed around shop towels, got sucked into a lift station pump, and shorted out and destroyed the pump; while a pump next to it was jammed by a pair of underwear, the city said. Damages exceeded $10,000.
Prior incidents over the last three months involving shop towels at two other lift stations cost the city more than $30,000, while sewer mains clogged by grease required $12,000 to clear, the city said. Coke bottles and golf and tennis balls also have been fished out of the sewers.
“We really need the help of our sewer customers in the city in ensuring that we only put down the drain things that are made to go down the drain,” or the ongoing damage could affect sewer rates, the city said.
