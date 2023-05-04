BreakingNews
BREAKING: Pebblebrook High student shot at Cobb park, taken to hospital
X

Credit: NewsChopper2

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 3 minutes ago

A Cobb County high school student was shot Thursday afternoon at a park, police said.

Several students from multiple Cobb high schools were at Nickajack Park when officers were called to the area, police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. A Pebblebrook High School student was shot and taken to a hospital, the school district confirmed. Their condition was not provided.

According to the school district, a “large group of students skipped school” and met at the park.

Nickajack Park, which is just outside the Mableton city limits, includes several baseball fields, tennis courts and a basketball area. It meets with Nickajack Creek and is directly behind the Lindley 6th Grade Academy.

Delk did not say what may have led to the shooting.

“Current information indicates that this was an isolated incident and not a random shooting,” Delk added.

No details on the suspect were provided, but officials confirmed no one was in custody.

— Staff reporter Cassidy Alexander contributed to this article.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

