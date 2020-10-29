X

Bragbook

Clark Creek Elementary School STEM Academy teacher Karen Garland has been named the Georgia 2020 Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year by Georgia Farm Bureau.

Local | 56 minutes ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Austin Drew Farley, age 9, who’s a third grader at the Main Street Academy, of College Park has been named an Offense-Defense All-American and invited to participate in the 15th Annual Offense-Defense Bowl Week festivities in December in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Myles Reid of Atlanta was awarded degree a degree Miami University in Oxford, Ohio this summer.

Parkview High School senior Suubi Mutebi and Brookwood High School senior Jack Spyke have both been named Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athletes for 2020. Recipients of the GARS Scholar Athlete Award are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series which will be activating the program at its 1000th Rivalry game this fall. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom” success and receive a $500 scholarship.

Hasty Elementary School Fine Arts Academy teacher Rebekah Holt, who leads the school’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Lab classes, earned the $3,000 Georgia Educational Technology Consortium Innovation Grant for her Mindful Designs project.

Harold "BoBo" Beasley, graduation coach at Atlanta's Benjamin E. Mays High School for the past 26 years, recently received the Beasley the Mary F. Lehman Alumni Service Award from Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C. The award recognizes an alumnus or alumna for the outstanding meritorious service rendered to Presbyterian College and the Alumni Association.

The Southwest Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Margie Asef as the Chairman for 2021.

The District Attorneys’ Association of Georgia recently announced that Kathleen “Kat” Tallent, an investigator for the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, has been named Investigator of the Year.

In Other News

