Myles Reid of Atlanta was awarded degree a degree Miami University in Oxford, Ohio this summer.

Parkview High School senior Suubi Mutebi and Brookwood High School senior Jack Spyke have both been named Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athletes for 2020. Recipients of the GARS Scholar Athlete Award are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series which will be activating the program at its 1000th Rivalry game this fall. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom” success and receive a $500 scholarship.