ajc logo
X

Bragbook

Andrew Jones of Cumming is a part of University of Alabama team named Year Three Champion in EcoCAR Mobility Challenge.
Caption
Andrew Jones of Cumming is a part of University of Alabama team named Year Three Champion in EcoCAR Mobility Challenge.

Local
4 minutes ago

The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies. The following local students earned degrees:

Madison Grosoff, Emily Kurzweil, Ashley Springer, Sophia Frankel, Marina Craig, Shaiauna Blanding, Caroline Hopkins, Kathleen Trainor and Kathleen Helms of Atlanta, Elizabeth Feruck, Caroline Walker and Clare Tavani of Roswell, Emily Orenstein, Drew Lamberger, Kara MacPhaul, Madison Patterson and Zachary Williams of Marietta, Noah Drake and Sophia Stoios of Alpharetta, Margaret Ladisic of College Park, Darcy Neufeld of Monroe, Arthur Thomas of Johns Creek, Joshua Dabek and Sarah Punch of Kennesaw, Lexi Maddox of Winder, Elizabeth Quarles of Peachtree City, Ainsley Cook of Suwanee, Avery Jackson of Gainesville and Carlie Fass of Watkinsville.

Emma Bayer of Powder Springs was the GA 4H State Equestrian Champion. She is shown here with Dr. Julia McCann-Snyder from UGA.
Caption
Emma Bayer of Powder Springs was the GA 4H State Equestrian Champion. She is shown here with Dr. Julia McCann-Snyder from UGA.

McIntosh High School student Reagan Vetter competed in Georgia Rotary Clubs Laws of Life Essay Contest and was both the 10th grade and overall school winner.
Caption
McIntosh High School student Reagan Vetter competed in Georgia Rotary Clubs Laws of Life Essay Contest and was both the 10th grade and overall school winner.

Eagle Scout Omkar Tamhane of Troop 27 of the Northern Ridge District earned all 137 merit badges available for Scouts BSA.
Caption
Eagle Scout Omkar Tamhane of Troop 27 of the Northern Ridge District earned all 137 merit badges available for Scouts BSA.

Chloe Feibus of Creekland Middle School won the eighth-grade division for her story “The Mend” in the 2021 Writing Contest organized by CCSD’s Office of Curriculum & Instruction. The winning stories are published on the CCSD website at https://www.cherokeek12.net/News/writing21.
Caption
Chloe Feibus of Creekland Middle School won the eighth-grade division for her story “The Mend” in the 2021 Writing Contest organized by CCSD’s Office of Curriculum & Instruction. The winning stories are published on the CCSD website at https://www.cherokeek12.net/News/writing21.

Layne M. Davidson of Dean Rusk Middle School won the seventh-grade division for her children’s book, “Flowers from London,” in the 2021 Writing Contest organized by CCSD’s Office of Curriculum & Instruction. The winning stories are published on the CCSD website at https://www.cherokeek12.net/News/writing21.
Caption
Layne M. Davidson of Dean Rusk Middle School won the seventh-grade division for her children’s book, “Flowers from London,” in the 2021 Writing Contest organized by CCSD’s Office of Curriculum & Instruction. The winning stories are published on the CCSD website at https://www.cherokeek12.net/News/writing21.

In Other News
1
New Mobile Voting Unit arrives in Douglas County
2
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta hosts inaugural TopGolf fundraiser
3
Community Lens
4
Newton County restaurant inspection scores
5
Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program shares tips for riding in hot weather
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top