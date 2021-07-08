The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies. The following local students earned degrees:
Madison Grosoff, Emily Kurzweil, Ashley Springer, Sophia Frankel, Marina Craig, Shaiauna Blanding, Caroline Hopkins, Kathleen Trainor and Kathleen Helms of Atlanta, Elizabeth Feruck, Caroline Walker and Clare Tavani of Roswell, Emily Orenstein, Drew Lamberger, Kara MacPhaul, Madison Patterson and Zachary Williams of Marietta, Noah Drake and Sophia Stoios of Alpharetta, Margaret Ladisic of College Park, Darcy Neufeld of Monroe, Arthur Thomas of Johns Creek, Joshua Dabek and Sarah Punch of Kennesaw, Lexi Maddox of Winder, Elizabeth Quarles of Peachtree City, Ainsley Cook of Suwanee, Avery Jackson of Gainesville and Carlie Fass of Watkinsville.