A Cherokee County School District student has created a winning logo design for this year’s Georgia Science & Engineering Fair. Woodstock High School senior Angela Smith earned top honors for her design that will be used to craft the event’s official keepsake pin for participants and will be featured at the event and in the event program. Angela, who won $150 for her work as well as copies of the pin featuring her design, is a student in the WHS Graphic Design program led by Isobel Mason, the school’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.