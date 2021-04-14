ajc logo
Atlanta native Lieutenant Erica A. Leinmiller was presented with the Submarine Learning Center’s Officer Instructor of the Year Award by Captain Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, CT. Leinmiller is a United States Naval Academy graduate who commissioned in 2013.
Local | 1 hour ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Three Emory University professors have been awarded 2021 Guggenheim Fellowships, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced recently. The faculty members, all based in Emory College of Arts and Sciences, include:

Tayari Jones, Charles Howard Candler Professor of English and Creative Writing, Department of English, won a fellowship in the fiction category.

Laura Otis, Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of English, Department of English, won in the field of English literature; and

• Katherine Young, assistant professor of composition, Department of Music, won in the field of music composition.

Two Fayette County schools took first place in their divisions at the Griffin RESA Regional Math Competition. The Sandy Creek High Math Team of Aleks Stec, Lily Mai, Kieran Marland, Caleb Adams, and Jared Newson won first place in the small schools division of the Griffin RESA Regional Math Competition. The McIntosh High Math Team of Shaan Haider, Ryan Sheppard, Jiaming Zhang, Tony Qin, and Jahan Raderia won first place in the large schools division of the Griffin RESA Regional Math Competition.

A Cherokee County School District student has created a winning logo design for this year’s Georgia Science & Engineering Fair. Woodstock High School senior Angela Smith earned top honors for her design that will be used to craft the event’s official keepsake pin for participants and will be featured at the event and in the event program. Angela, who won $150 for her work as well as copies of the pin featuring her design, is a student in the WHS Graphic Design program led by Isobel Mason, the school’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.
Sam Lynch, of Troop 6, sponsored by Avondale Estates, became an Eagle Scout.
David McMickens, custodian for CCSD Preschool Centers’ Ralph Bunche Center in Canton. has been named Cherokee County School District's Support Staffer of the Year for middle schools, high school and centers.
Belinda Leach, clerk for CCSD Office of Technology & Information Services. has been named Cherokee County School District's Support Staffer of the Year for the central office.
Bonnie Schroeder, supportive instruction paraprofessional for Sixes Elementary School, has been named Cherokee County School District's Support Staffer of the Year for elementary schools.
