Three Emory University professors have been awarded 2021 Guggenheim Fellowships, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced recently. The faculty members, all based in Emory College of Arts and Sciences, include:
• Tayari Jones, Charles Howard Candler Professor of English and Creative Writing, Department of English, won a fellowship in the fiction category.
• Laura Otis, Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of English, Department of English, won in the field of English literature; and
• Katherine Young, assistant professor of composition, Department of Music, won in the field of music composition.
Two Fayette County schools took first place in their divisions at the Griffin RESA Regional Math Competition. The Sandy Creek High Math Team of Aleks Stec, Lily Mai, Kieran Marland, Caleb Adams, and Jared Newson won first place in the small schools division of the Griffin RESA Regional Math Competition. The McIntosh High Math Team of Shaan Haider, Ryan Sheppard, Jiaming Zhang, Tony Qin, and Jahan Raderia won first place in the large schools division of the Griffin RESA Regional Math Competition.