X

Bragbook

Cherokee County Superintendent of Schools Brian V. Hightower congratulates E.T. Booth Middle School media specialist Amanda Graves on earning the title of CCSD's 2021 Media Specialist of the Year.
Cherokee County Superintendent of Schools Brian V. Hightower congratulates E.T. Booth Middle School media specialist Amanda Graves on earning the title of CCSD's 2021 Media Specialist of the Year.

Local | 55 minutes ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Four Riverwood International Charter School student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at a National Collegiate Athletic Association college or university in February:

Christyn Ashby signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Georgia State University.

Thomas “TJ” Shannon signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Tampa.

Tillman Weaver signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Ohio University.

Amir Adams signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Nichols College. Adams will receive an athletic scholarship to play for the Bisons, who compete in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. He was recruited as an Offensive Guard, Tackle, and Defensive Tackle for the NCAA Division III team.

Mindy Armstrong, Arnaud Huguet and Haley Rust of Atlanta and Cory Haynes of Cumming graduated from Missouri State University.

Meghan Bramblett from Winder, Torrance Marable from Atlanta and Hanna Kirby from Cumming graduated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. in December.

Eduardo Meza is a New Manchester High School senior who earned three certifications earlier this year as a Microsoft Office Specialist in Word, Excel and Power Point. The certifications validate proficiency in technical skills using the various software.
Eduardo Meza is a New Manchester High School senior who earned three certifications earlier this year as a Microsoft Office Specialist in Word, Excel and Power Point. The certifications validate proficiency in technical skills using the various software.

Giselle Adan, a 6th grader at Douglas County's Factory Shoals Middle School, has been selected by HealthMPowers as a student leader for the new Girls Empowering Movement Program (GEM). Sponsored with a $4.1M grant from The Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation, GEM is a five-year statewide initiative to improve middle school girls’ physical activity.
Giselle Adan, a 6th grader at Douglas County's Factory Shoals Middle School, has been selected by HealthMPowers as a student leader for the new Girls Empowering Movement Program (GEM). Sponsored with a $4.1M grant from The Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation, GEM is a five-year statewide initiative to improve middle school girls’ physical activity.

On March 9, Ethan Hoth, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of 6 benches for Mountain Park Elementary School passed the Board of Review to become an Eagle Scout.
On March 9, Ethan Hoth, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of 6 benches for Mountain Park Elementary School passed the Board of Review to become an Eagle Scout.

On March 7: Koen Su, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was the design and construction of 2 planting beds for the Horticultural Therapy section of AG Rhodes passed the Board of Review to become an Eagle Scout.
On March 7: Koen Su, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was the design and construction of 2 planting beds for the Horticultural Therapy section of AG Rhodes passed the Board of Review to become an Eagle Scout.

On March 8 Ethan Fox, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of 4 Adirondack chairs and a corn hole set for the East Cobb Presbyterian Church passed the Board of Review to become an Eagle Scout.
On March 8 Ethan Fox, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of 4 Adirondack chairs and a corn hole set for the East Cobb Presbyterian Church passed the Board of Review to become an Eagle Scout.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.