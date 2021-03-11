Four Riverwood International Charter School student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at a National Collegiate Athletic Association college or university in February:
Christyn Ashby signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Georgia State University.
Thomas “TJ” Shannon signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Tampa.
Tillman Weaver signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Ohio University.
Amir Adams signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Nichols College. Adams will receive an athletic scholarship to play for the Bisons, who compete in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. He was recruited as an Offensive Guard, Tackle, and Defensive Tackle for the NCAA Division III team.
Mindy Armstrong, Arnaud Huguet and Haley Rust of Atlanta and Cory Haynes of Cumming graduated from Missouri State University.
Meghan Bramblett from Winder, Torrance Marable from Atlanta and Hanna Kirby from Cumming graduated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. in December.