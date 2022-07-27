Volunteers needed at Intown Food Pantry

See the current greatest needs list for food donations at intowncm.org/food-pantry-greatest-needs.

Food donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at McIver Hall.

Another way to make food donations is through the Amazon Wish List at amzn.to/3za3XKd.

Clothing donations are not accepted.

Schedule a date for your group to volunteer by emailing food@intowncm.org.

Intown Collaborative Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit “dedicated to preventing and reversing homelessness and hunger in Intown,” according to Intown’s Facebook page at facebook.com/intowncm.

Information: 404-590-6956 or info@intowncm.org