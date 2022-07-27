BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer to testify before Congress
Volunteers needed at Intown Food Pantry

Volunteers from Accent Decor helped recently at Intown Collaborative Ministries in Atlanta. Groups wanting to volunteer at Intown Food Pantry should email food@intowncm.org. (Courtesy of Intown Collaborative Ministries)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Volunteers are needed for August and food donations at Intown Food Pantry.

All volunteers must be at least 11 years of age.

Volunteers, who are ages 11 to 15, need to be signed up with a chaperone.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McIver Hall on the campus of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, 1026 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, using the St. Charles Place entrance.

Sign up to volunteer at bit.ly/3RwI8M6.

See the current greatest needs list for food donations at intowncm.org/food-pantry-greatest-needs.

Food donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at McIver Hall.

Another way to make food donations is through the Amazon Wish List at amzn.to/3za3XKd.

Clothing donations are not accepted.

Schedule a date for your group to volunteer by emailing food@intowncm.org.

Intown Collaborative Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit “dedicated to preventing and reversing homelessness and hunger in Intown,” according to Intown’s Facebook page at facebook.com/intowncm.

Information: 404-590-6956 or info@intowncm.org

