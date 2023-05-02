Taylor Swift took Atlanta by storm. And MARTA was ‘ready for it’

Swift’s shows brought an estimated 200,000 fans into the city.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Videos and photos posted to social media over the weekend showed huge crowds of fans, by and large young women and girls, swamping rail stations on their way to and from the concerts. In a scene that undoubtedly played out night after night, MARTA riders on their way home from work were astonished to see the swell of “Swifties,” as the singer’s acolytes are called, waiting to board the train at the World Congress Center station.

As the doors slid open, a steady stream of sequined, frilled and feathered concertgoers pushed their way onto the train, grasping each other with the kind of concerned expressions that always belie big city confidence. Video of that moment has since gone viral on TikTok, shared more than 30,000 times and liked by nearly 2 million accounts.

Moving large crowds of people through downtown Atlanta is what MARTA does best, said agency spokesperson Stephany Fisher.

“Atlanta can host large events so successfully because of MARTA’s direct service to downtown venues,” she said in an emailed statement. “MARTA staff and police are stationed systemwide for these events, with a concentration of staff at high ridership and end-of-line stations, to assist customers and ensure the safe boarding and deboarding of trains.”

Higher volume may mean riders have to wait to enter the station to prevent overcrowding, or that trains fill up quickly, but Fisher thinks the convenience of not fighting for parking and the $5 round-trip fare makes MARTA “the safest, most efficient, and easiest way to get to and from a downtown event.”

Despite the crowds, Atlanta police reported no major crimes in the downtown area over the weekend. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum thanked all of the visitors in a social media post, saying he was “grateful for a peaceful weekend.”

The pop queen herself also thanked fans for what she called an “insanely magical” experience over her three nights here.

“WOW Atlanta just… wow,” Swift posted from her Instagram account.