Surveyors on Eastside Trail this month

The survey crews began Monday, Oct. 12 along the Eastside Trail, between Irwin Street and Ponce de Leon Avenue. The work will continue for several weeks. While there will be minimal impact to trail users, officials are asking guests to please remember to be courteous and always maintain awareness of others (and remain a safe COVID distance) because the surveyors will occasionally be standing in the middle of the trail to collect their survey data.

Rail transit on the Atlanta BeltLine will build upon the existing Atlanta Streetcar to bring transit to segments of the 22-mile BeltLine loop, with five crosstown connector corridors integrated with MARTA. In addition, over 40 miles of safer streets and improved pedestrian facilities will be implemented to connect nearby neighborhoods with the BeltLine loop, according to information from Atlanta Beltline Inc.