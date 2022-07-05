ajc logo
See free movies at Atlantic Station

For free, see three more movies selected for "Screen on the Green" at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. (Courtesy of Atlantic Station)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

Atlantic Station is presenting “Screen on the Green” through Aug. 11, with three more movies scheduled.

Free family-friendly films are shown on the large outdoor screen from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.

Movies will begin at 7 p.m., with various ending times.

Bring your blankets or chairs and choose your own place to sit on the lawn.

  • July 7 – SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2014, PG)
  • July 21 – King Richard (2021, PG-13)
  • Aug. 11 – Back to the Future (1985, PG)

Information: AtlanticStation.com/events/list

