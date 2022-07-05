See free movies at Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station is presenting “Screen on the Green” through Aug. 11, with three more movies scheduled.
Free family-friendly films are shown on the large outdoor screen from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.
Movies will begin at 7 p.m., with various ending times.
Bring your blankets or chairs and choose your own place to sit on the lawn.
- July 7 – SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2014, PG)
- July 21 – King Richard (2021, PG-13)
- Aug. 11 – Back to the Future (1985, PG)
Information: AtlanticStation.com/events/list
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest