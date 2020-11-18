Papa John’s new headquarters headed to The Battery Atlanta

Papa John’s expects to add 200 jobs in Atlanta and continue to expand positions in both Atlanta and Louisville over the next few years. The company’s IT, supply chain, accounting and legal teams will remain in the Louisville, KY offices. Papa John’s also maintains an international headquarters office outside of London, UK.

“Our new Atlanta headquarters is the outcome of a process we began in late 2019 as an investment in our long-term growth and delivers on our purpose, values, and strategic business priorities,” said Rob Lynch, President & CEO of Papa John’s. “We’re excited to expand in Atlanta – a vibrant city that’s home to several QSR brands and provides incredible access to a deep, diverse talent pool.”