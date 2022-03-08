Hamburger icon
Fulton Arts registration ends March 12

For free, Fulton Arts and Culture classes will begin March 15 - both in person and online, with registration ending March 12. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Credit: Fulton County

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Registration for Fulton Arts and Culture classes.

For free, these spring classes will be offered in-person and online.

Limited in-person spring classes begin March 15 and end May 7.

Note that all classes are subject to cancellation.

In-person classes will take place at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center, 3900 Aviation Circle, Atlanta and the West End Performing Arts Center, 945 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta.

Preregistration and approval are required to attend the sessions.

Classes may be held indoors or outdoors.

For more information, visit FultonArts.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
