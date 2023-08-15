BreakingNews
First Atlanta Digital World Summit is Oct. 4

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Registration is open for the first Atlanta Digital World Summit set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at SkillShot Media, 2470 Lindbergh Lane NE, Atlanta.

Hosted by SkillShot Media, Atlanta’s largest Esports company, the summit will explore artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, digital marketing, e-commerce, fintech and healthcare technology.

Sarah K. Smith is the event organizer and founder/CEO of Solution Road Inc., and Todd Harris is the CEO of SkillShot Media.

Early bird registration is open at AtlantaDigitalWorldSummit.com for more information and to secure a spot at $35 per ticket.

