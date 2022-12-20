ajc logo
Christmas Eve services planned at Passion City Church

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Christmas at Passion City Church: “Majesty, Manger, Messiah” will take place on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

The theme is Colossians 1:19: “The fullness of God was pleased to dwell in Him.”

Varying times and places will be:

  • 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at 515 + Cumberland. Addresses are Passion City Church, 515 Garson Drive, Atlanta and Passion City Church Cumberland, 2625 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta.
  • 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Passion City Trilith, 210 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville.

No registration is needed.

Learn more at PassionCityChurch.com/ChristmasEve.

Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
