Capitol City Opera fundraiser is July 29-30

During the 29th annual fundraiser of Capitol City Opera Company, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's music will be celebrated from 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 29 and 30 at Morningside Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Capitol City Opera Company)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Capitol City Opera Company’s 29th annual fundraiser returns from 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 29 and 30 at Morningside Presbyterian Church, 1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta.

The music of musical theatre composer, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be celebrated during “On the Light Side: Music of the Night.”

Among his well-known works are “Evita,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Sunset Boulevard.”

The “indoor picnic” fundraiser includes a silent auction.

Attendees are welcome to bring their picnics and beverages to enjoy during the performance and decorate their table in the Webber theme for the chance to win a prize.

Doors open an hour before showtime at 6:30 p.m. to browse the silent auction that includes tickets, experiences, art, jewelry and handmade gift baskets.

Buy individual tickets or purchase a whole table for up to eight.

Costs are $45 to $350 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3nS4XfA.

For more information, visit ccityopera.org.

