Atlanta Tech announces new board members

These new members were approved by the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia to serve three 3-year terms.

Robby Gulri is the CEO of SEVA Security. His professional experience includes serving as CEO of Freeway Stores, LLC, and chief marketing officer of Engage Talent. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering with a minor in mathematics from Georgia Tech and Master of Business Administration with a focus in management of information systems and marketing from the Robinson School of Business at Georgia State University. His experience in community development includes running Community Consulting Teams of Atlanta, a non-profit that provides more than $1M of pro bono consulting expertise to 15 non-profits every year in the areas of marketing, strategy, IT, and board development. He is a member of the Leadership Atlanta Class of 2018.