Atlanta Tech announces new board members

Atlanta Technical College recently announced two new members to the Atlanta Technical College Local Board of Directors, Robby Gulri and Miguel “Mike” Ramos, according to a press release.
These new members were approved by the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia to serve three 3-year terms.
Robby Gulri is the CEO of SEVA Security. His professional experience includes serving as CEO of Freeway Stores, LLC, and chief marketing officer of Engage Talent. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering with a minor in mathematics from Georgia Tech and Master of Business Administration with a focus in management of information systems and marketing from the Robinson School of Business at Georgia State University. His experience in community development includes running Community Consulting Teams of Atlanta, a non-profit that provides more than $1M of pro bono consulting expertise to 15 non-profits every year in the areas of marketing, strategy, IT, and board development. He is a member of the Leadership Atlanta Class of 2018.
Miguel “Mike” Ramos is the Executive Director of Hapeville Charter Schools. His other professional experience includes serving as COO/Regional Director of Operations in the US Army, achieving the rank of Command Sgt. Major; Senior Executive Director of CCS Fundraising in Chicago, Illinois; and Senior Director of Delta Career Education Corporation. After his retirement from 26 years of active duty in the US Army, he transitioned to higher education, starting as the Director of Admissions for Rasmussen College, at the Ocala, Florida, campus, then as Senior Director of Admissions for the online division of Rasmussen College. In 2009, he became the Regional Director of Admissions for the online and five residential campuses in Florida, and in December of 2010, became the Campus President for the Land O’ Lakes campus. He has served on several boards, including the North Carolina Adult Education Association, North Carolina Association of Career Colleges and Schools, Rotary Club of Ocala, Florida; VPK-Early Learning Coalition of Marion County; and the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. He also serves on the Advisory Board of UMA Academy, Tampa.
Information: atlantatech.edu