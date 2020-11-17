Atlanta mayor establishes Progressive Atlanta Advisory Council

“Community engagement is key to achieving our administration’s vision for One Atlanta and the Progressive Atlanta Advisory Council will serve as an important voice for our residents,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Thank you to all who served on our working groups, task forces and councils, and for your continued service to ensure all Atlantans have a seat at the table as we build on our agenda to address some of the most critical issues facing our city.”

Community leaders and representatives who previously served on the Progressive Agenda Working Groups, the Reimagining ACDC Task Force and other key advisory councils will be invited to apply to serve on the approximately 32-member council.