Atlanta mayor establishes Progressive Atlanta Advisory Council

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently announced the formation of the Progressive Atlanta Advisory Council. The Advisory Council will consist of community leaders who will make recommendations for achieving the administration’s goal of creating a more equitable city, to increase access to opportunity for all residents, according to a press release.
“Community engagement is key to achieving our administration’s vision for One Atlanta and the Progressive Atlanta Advisory Council will serve as an important voice for our residents,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Thank you to all who served on our working groups, task forces and councils, and for your continued service to ensure all Atlantans have a seat at the table as we build on our agenda to address some of the most critical issues facing our city.”
Community leaders and representatives who previously served on the Progressive Agenda Working Groups, the Reimagining ACDC Task Force and other key advisory councils will be invited to apply to serve on the approximately 32-member council.
These leaders have continued to play visible roles in the ongoing work of changing and transforming our city. Their combined expertise will further drive the One Atlanta Housing Affordability Action Plan, the One Atlanta Economic Mobility Plan, the reimagining of the Atlanta City Detention Center and other key initiatives.
The Mayor’s Office of One Atlanta will have oversight of the Progressive Atlanta Advisory Council. Former advisory group members and Atlanta residents who are interested in serving on the Advisory Council are invited to complete and submit an Advisory Council application by Nov. 30 for membership consideration.
Information: OneAtlanta@AtlantaGa.Gov.