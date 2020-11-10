Atlanta mayor appoints commissioner of city’s grants, community development dept.

Lonon will work with city leadership to improve the city’s management and administration of grants and community development. The Department of Grants and Community Development was established in February 2020, as part of the Mayor’s commitment to address historical issues with managing federal grant funding.

“Deborah’s community development experience, knowledge of regulations and passion for our city will help drive our Administration’s transformation of grants management and community development in Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “We look forward to working with her to further advance our goals toward building more affordable, equitable and resilient communities.”