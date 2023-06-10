Atlanta History Center hosts free Juneteenth event

With an array of activities, the Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta will observe Juneteenth on June 18, which marked the end of Black enslavement in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, Union troops stopped in Galveston, Texas, to tell enslaved people that the Civil War was over, the Confederacy was defeated and they were free.

That was two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

Since 2021, Juneteenth has been a federal holiday.

Also celebrating Father’s Day, this year’s immersive experience will include live music, storytelling, crafts and food.

Workshops and talks will provide insights into Juneteenth’s history and advice on how to research family trees and preserve family artifacts.

While free, donations are welcome when registering at bit.ly/3AquDGI.

Pre-registration is optional but highly recommended to expedite the check-in process.

This program is part of the AHC’s celebration of the Civic Season, a nationwide initiative encouraging historically informed civic participation between Juneteenth and July 4th.

Juneteenth at the AHC is presented by the Nissan Foundation.