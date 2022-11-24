ajc logo
40th Candlelight Tour of Homes is in Grant Park

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

The 40th Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes will be held 4-10 p.m. Dec. 10 and 4:30-10 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Grant St. SE, Atlanta.

The Artists Market and Bake Sale, Winter Wonderland with Santa, Christmas Pageant dress rehearsal and the Candlelight Concert will accompany the Tour of Homes.

Food from Down at Camp BBQ and Coffyn Pyes may be bought from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. both evenings at the church.

Tickets may be purchased online for $25 each through midnight Dec. 9 and $30 each in the church’s sanctuary at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11.

To buy tickets, visit facebook.com/GrantParkCandlelightTour or CandlelightTourOfHomes.com/tickets.

