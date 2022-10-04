1912 Academy Lofts open for tours on Oct. 6

Tours and receptions will be held at 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday of the 1912 Academy Lofts, 711 Catherine St. SW, Atlanta by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
Including the tour and reception, tickets are $30 for Inherit GA (ages 40 and younger), $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers.
The historic building is this year’s recipient of the Marguerite Williams Award, the Trust’s highest honor, for its impact on preservation in the state.
Originally serving as the George W. Adair Elementary School until the 1970s, the building has been rehabilitated to include affordable housing, market-rate apartment units and retail/office spaces.
A reception will be held at The Hall at Darling Josephine.
